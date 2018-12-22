Benkert plays key role in Belmont winning at UCLA

Junior guard Michael Benkert scored eight points and added a steal off the bench for the Belmont men’s basketball team as it won at UCLA, 74-72.

The former Center Grove player made a 3-pointer and had an assist as the Bruins defeated visiting Western Kentucky, 80-74.

Adrian guard Kas Oganowski made the most of his start against Ohio Wesleyan, scoring eight points to go along with two rebounds and two assists in a 77-69 win.

Junior guard Anderson McCoy had a rebound and assist off the bench for UAB in its 76-49 defeat of Alcorn State.

Indiana Wesleyan guard Trevor Harrell had an assist in a 94-75 win over No. 21 Warner (Florida).

Eastern Kentucky sophomore Val Clark scored six points and had an assist in a 70-41 victory over Brescia. Clark previously recorded a rebound and assist in EKU’s 78-29 loss at West Virginia.

Lauren Rau, the starting point guard at Lipscomb, scored 11 points to go along with six assists and three steals in the Bison’s 65-63 home loss to College of Charleston. She tallied 15 points, pulled down three rebounds and had an assist in a 77-45 loss at Georgia.

Holy Cross (Indiana) senior Jessica Norris had six points, four assists and four rebounds in the Saints 71-59 win at Calumet St. Joseph (Indiana).

Sophomore guard Allison Utterback had a rebound off the bench for Lewis in its 65-51 victory at Michigan Tech and another in a 58-50 win at Northern Michigan.

Purdue freshman guard Cassidy Hardin came off the bench to score three points, grab a rebound and make a steal in the Boilermakers 53-41 win over Albany.

Senior forward Regan Wentland collected two points, two rebounds and a steal in Indiana State’s 72-49 loss at Butler.

Freshman guard Addie Rund had two points, a rebound and a steal for Franklin College women’s basketball in its 69-52 loss at Bluffton.

The 13th-ranked Indiana Tech men’s basketball team lost to Madonna, 82-73, despite 16 points, three rebounds and two assists from senior Dylan Phair. He poured in a game-high 23 points in the Warriors 80-78 loss at No. 8 Southeastern.

Bethel freshman Jared DeHart had six points, four rebounds and three assists in an 82-54 victory over Simmons College of Kentucky. He followed with nine points and three boards in a 71-62 win at Lindsey Wilson.

Taylor freshman guard Kegan Owen had two points, two assists and a steal in the Spartans’ 111-67 romp over Lincoln Christian. Owen had three points and a rebound in Taylor’s 90-62 win against East-West University.

St. Francis starting forward Jeffrey Reynolds finished with eight points and four rebounds in the 19th-ranked Cougars’ 71-62 win at No. 8 Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

IUPUI point guard Holly Hoopingarner corralled five rebounds to go along with four points, five rebounds and two assists in the Jaguars’ 73-66 home loss to Ohio.

Brooke Uebersetzig, a guard for Mount Mary (Wisconsin), finished with seven points, eight assists and four rebounds in her team’s 74-65 defeat of Blackburn.

Illinois freshman center Mackenzie Blazek came off the bench to score six points, grab three boards and block three shots in a 74-57 triumph over visiting SIU-Edwardsville.

Sophomore Sidney Crowe scored a point and grabbed two rebound for St. Francis (Indiana) in its 68-65 victory at Pikeville. She scored six points, grabbed three rebounds and had a steal in a 76-75 upset at fifth-ranked Campbellsville.