Jackson-Davis scores 16 in All-Star win

NEW CASTLE

During his time as Warren Central’s boys basketball coach, Criss Beyers devised game plans to defend against Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Not surprisingly, he prefers drawing plays for him.

“It’s a relief,” said Beyers, the Indiana All-Stars boys coach and the new coach at Franklin Central. “You always have to figure out how you’re going to guard him. How you’re going to keep him off the boards.

“It changes your whole game plan when you play against someone like Trayce. I’m glad it’s now someone else’s worry.”

On Wednesday, Jackson-Davis, the former Center Grove standout and Indiana’s Mr. Basketball, led the All-Stars to a 127-116 win over the Indiana Junior All-Stars. The 6-foot-8 center scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds for the seniors, who finished with eight players in double figures.

The game was played at Chrysler Fieldhouse, where Warren Central defeated Center Grove in the final of the Hall of Fame Classic in December.

The senior All-Stars reported to camp at Marian University on Monday. They play the Kentucky All-Stars Friday night in Louisville and on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“It’s been fun just to get with the guys. I grew up with all these players, so getting to play with them one last time before we all go to college has been really cool,” Jackson-Davis said. “I think all the guys on the team respect me and we respect each other. Really what I’m looking forward to this week is getting two Ws against Kentucky.”

Like most scrimmages, Wednesday’s game was played at a frenetic pace with defense a distant priority. The senior all-stars reached 100 points on a baseline triple from Zionsville point guard and Purdue recruit Isaiah Thompson with 8:23 remaining in the second half.

“Last time I played in here (New Castle) it didn’t go as planned against Warren, but just getting back in here with a fresh, new start is fun,” Jackson-Davis said. “This game is a tone-setter to play against Kentucky and show them what we’re bringing.”

Jackson-Davis scored 11 of his points and grabbed five boards in the first half as his team opened a 66-54 lead. He scored his first basket as an Indiana All-Star on a short bank shot 64 seconds into the game.

With 8:55 remaining in the first half, former Ben Davis center Dawand Jones, all 6-foot-9, 350 pounds of him, channeled his inner point guard. The future Ohio State offensive lineman lobbed a perfect alley-oop to Jackson-Davis for a two-handed dunk and a 33-27 lead.

Ben Davis’s other All-Star, 6-4 swingman Jalen Windham, picked up an assist of his own later in the half when he fed Jackson-Davis for a dunk. Jackson-Davis’s second-half points were on a dunk at the 17:18 mark and a short baseline shot with 10:05 remaining.

In the girls game, the senior All-Stars placed five players in double figures to handily defeat the juniors, 97-58. Central Noble guard Sydney Freeman, a Ball State commitment, led all scorers with 20 points, while Fort Wayne Concordia’s Carissa Garcia added 17.

The junior All-Stars were led by Northwestern forward Kendall Bostic with 17 points and Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern with 14.