Jackson-Davis, Indiana All-Stars roll again

INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana All-Stars coach Criss Beyers had a talk with Trayce Jackson-Davis following what Beyers saw as a lackluster performance against the Junior All-Stars Wednesday night.

“I think everybody plays off of Trayce,” Beyers said.

Beyers said when Jackson-Davis plays the way he capable of, the team flourishes. Beyers witnessed that in practice Monday and Tuesday and was so impressed he texted Indiana University coach Archie Miller to tell him how well Jackson-Davis was practicing.

[sc:text-divider text-divider-title=”Story continues below gallery” ]Click here to purchase photos from this gallery

“Then Wednesday night I didn’t think we had that energy, and I don’t think Trayce had it,” Beyers said.

That certainly changed in both games against Kentucky in the annual series.

Jackson-Davis, the Mr. Basketball from Center Grove, set the tone as the Indiana All-Stars rolled to a 120-74 rout of Kentucky Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The 6-foot-9 Indiana University-bound forward delivered a team-high 17 points, along with eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

“My teammates found me and I got some easy layups, I got some fouls called,” said Jackson-Davis, who sank 5 of 9 shots and 7 of 13 free throws. “We just bring each other energy and we try to help each other get better.”

The 46-point margin of victory is the second largest in the series history, surpassed only by Indiana’s 54-point romp in 2013.

Jackson-Davis scored 16 in Friday night’s 97-64 rout in Louisville. Since the series expanded to two games in 1955, it’s the first time both victories have been by 30 points or more.

“Their (game) director said this was their best team in 20 years, so we put a chip on our shoulder and we were saying we’re just as good as them and we’re going to bring it to them,” Jackson-Davis said.

Jackson-Davis said he believes Indiana caught Kentucky off guard Friday night.

“Then we took it to them (Saturday) and proved we were the better team, the more prepared team,” he said. “The work we put in practice paid off. It was a battle of will and we won that battle.”

Indiana held Kentucky to 35.1 percent shooting. Jackson-Davis said Beyers, who guided Warren Central to the Class 4A state title in 2018, put a huge emphasis on defense and getting in the passing lanes.

“That’s what they run at Warren and why they went 32-0 (in 2018), so I think he knows what he’s talking about,” Jackson-Davis said. “We won our games with defense."

Jackson-Davis left Saturday’s game with 6:01 left in the game after his knee got bumped on a foul. However, he said he could have gone back if it wasn’t a blowout.

“He caught me in the air, it was just a knee to knee,” said Jackson-Davis, who wore ice on his right knee for a brief period. “I was just being cautious.”

The All-Star victories were a nice cap to his high school career.

“We’re all unselfish kids, we love playing together,” Jackson-Davis said. “It was really good for us all to be on the same team one more time before we go to college.”

Jackson-Davis will now head to IU with Cathedral graduate and fellow All-Star Armaan Franklin. The two plan to room together in Bloomington.

“Trayce was able to get us looks and he was also able to finish,” said Franklin, who contributed seven points and four assists. “He produced a lot and I’m looking forward to playing with him more.”

Carmel’s John-Michael Mulloy, who scored 12 points, played with Jackson-Davis on an AAU team.

“Being a Mr. Basketball and not taking a play off whenever he’s playing is a great thing to get us going,” Mulloy said. “He was a great leader for us throughout the week and I’m going to miss playing with him. I played with him the last year and half on AAU and he’s a great teammate to have.”

In the girls game, Miss Basketball Jorie Allen of Bedford North Lawrence and Hannah Noveroske of Michigan City each scored 18 points as Indiana beat Kentucky, 76-71, in overtime to earn a split in the series.