Explosion strikes unused ammunition dump in Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia says an explosion has struck an unused ammunition dump in an area southeast of the kingdom's capital,...
Spain’s top court rules pandemic lockdown unconstitutional
MADRID — Spain’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that last year’s strict stay-at-home lockdown order by the government under a state of emergency was unconstitutional. ...
No change here: London to retain masks on public transport
LONDON — Mask-wearing will be required on London's transport network even after the legal obligation to wear them in England is lifted on July...
Merkel brings message of stability to US on farewell visit
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel left Wednesday for Washington on what is likely to be her last official visit , carrying a bag...
Afghani man gets life for March stabbing rampage in Sweden
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A 22-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker was convicted Wednesday of attempted murder and sentenced to life imprisonment for a knife attack that injured...
Brazilian leader evaluated for possible emergency surgery
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was being evaluated Wednesday for possible emergency surgery for an intestinal obstruction, his office said. ...
Lithuania struggles with migrant flood opened by Belarus
VEREBIEJAI, Lithuania — Mustafa Hussein Hamad kicked a dirty ball between two old tires in the schoolyard where he spends most of his time....
Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery
ROME — Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital and returned home to the Vatican on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing surgery to...
Bush criticizes Afghanistan withdrawal, fears for women
BERLIN — Former President George W. Bush criticized the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in an interview with a German broadcaster released Wednesday, saying he...
South Africa combats unrest after ex-leader’s imprisonment
JOHANNESBURG — South African police and the army struggled to bring order Wednesday to impoverished areas of South Africa rocked by weeklong unrest and...