Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
COVID-19 deaths and cases are on the rise again globally in a dispiriting setback that is triggering another round of restrictions and dampening hopes...
Judge delays sentencing after twists in Iowa woman’s killing
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A judge agreed Wednesday to delay sentencing for the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts after...
That was fleeting: Twitter kills off ephemeral ‘fleets’
Twitter is disappearing its disappearing tweets, called fleets, after they didn't catch on. ...
Five most likely reasons your check engine light just lit up
Americans are holding onto their vehicles longer than ever, with the average age of a car in 2020 rising to a record 12.1 years,...
Tons of dead fish in Tampa Bay blamed on toxic red tide
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A unusually large bloom of toxic red tide is being blamed for a massive fish kill in Florida's environmentally sensitive...
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands
BLY, Ore. — Fierce wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are threatening Native American lands that already are struggling to conserve water and preserve traditional...
Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal
LAUDERHILL, Fla. — A 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested, weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in...
GM warns some Bolt owners to park outdoors due to fire risk
DETROIT — General Motors is telling owners of some older Chevrolet Bolts to park them outdoors and not to charge them overnight because two...
US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year
NEW YORK — Overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government reported Wednesday. ...
That was fleeting: Twitter kills off ephemeral ‘fleets’
Twitter is disappearing its disappearing tweets, called fleets, after they didn't catch on. ...