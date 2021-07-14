Report: Appalachian states face billions in mining cleanup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The cleanup and reclaiming of coal mines in seven Appalachian states will cost billions, and Kentucky and West Virginia have the...
Five most likely reasons your check engine light just lit up
Americans are holding onto their vehicles longer than ever, with the average age of a car in 2020 rising to a record 12.1 years,...
Navy blazers, stripes and flag scarves for Team USA in Tokyo
NEW YORK — The Team USA flag bearers in steamy Tokyo will likely be the coolest members of their packs. ...
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands
BLY, Ore. — Fierce wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are threatening Native American lands where tribes already are struggling to conserve water and preserve...
US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year
NEW YORK — Overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government reported Wednesday. ...
EU unveils tough climate rules, eyes tax on foreign firms
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Wednesday unveiled sweeping new legislation to help meet its pledge to cut emissions of the gases that cause...
Facebook asks for recusal of FTC head in antitrust probes
WASHINGTON — Facebook is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step away from antitrust investigations into the social network giant,...
